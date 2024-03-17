SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.81 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

