Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sunoco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.