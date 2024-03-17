Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the February 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Sunoco Price Performance
Sunoco stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.28. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.
Sunoco Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sunoco by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
