Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Suzano Stock Up 2.3 %

Suzano stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Suzano has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Get Suzano alerts:

Institutional Trading of Suzano

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth $2,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.