Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,598,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 269,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 78,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

SYY stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

