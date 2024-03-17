System1 (SST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SST opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. System1 has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of System1 by 6,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in System1 in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

