Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after buying an additional 2,504,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,121,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after buying an additional 1,205,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Tapestry has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

