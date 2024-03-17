Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 10,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $9,143,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAYD opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.97. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $45.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

