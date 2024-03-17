Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.31. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Institutional Trading of Taysha Gene Therapies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 44,723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

