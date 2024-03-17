TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

