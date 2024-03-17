TD Securities Cuts Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$35.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Activity

TSE ENGH opened at C$30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.76. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$27.51 and a twelve month high of C$40.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of Enghouse Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total value of C$558,750.00. In related news, Director Stephen Sadler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.25, for a total value of C$558,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Mifsud purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.81 per share, with a total value of C$1,840,350.00. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

