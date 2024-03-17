Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $366.78 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 57,249 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $366,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.64 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

