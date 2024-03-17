Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AR opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

