Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.98) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tempest Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

TPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:TPST opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $279,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.