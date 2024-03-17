Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $5.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 341,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 478,766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 49.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 117,721 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

