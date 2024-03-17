Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CLSA began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 479.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $121,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.