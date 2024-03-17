TeraWulf Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of WULF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TeraWulf by 3.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 70,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 256.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

