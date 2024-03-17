Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.7 %

TSLA stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $520.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

