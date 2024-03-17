Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Trading Up 1%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 11,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 29,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

