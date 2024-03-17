Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

