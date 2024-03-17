Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Textainer Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.01.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.71 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Textainer Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Textainer Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.