The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $252.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $182.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

