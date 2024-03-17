The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $182.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.73. The company has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

