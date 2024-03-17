The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 13,761 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76.

On Tuesday, February 27th, David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56.

On Monday, February 12th, David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total transaction of $698,207.13.

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $352.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $353.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

