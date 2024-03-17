The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

GCV opened at $3.65 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 70.1% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 55,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22,705 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 16.0% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 72.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

