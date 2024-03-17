The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
GCV opened at $3.65 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
