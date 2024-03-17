The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,617,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GAP by 54.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $664,416.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,871 shares of company stock worth $2,242,663. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GPS opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

