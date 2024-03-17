The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth $32,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 268,642 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 39,518 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.42.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $89.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.