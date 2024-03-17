The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

