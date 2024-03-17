theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 11.1%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

theglobe.com Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

theglobe.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.