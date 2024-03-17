TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.40 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

