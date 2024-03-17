Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Theratechnologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Trading Up 6.8 %
NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.