Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Trading Up 6.8 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,345,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Theratechnologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

