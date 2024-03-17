THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $111.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

THO stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.86. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at about $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at about $46,644,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,391,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

