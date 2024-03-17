TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155.80 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 153.60 ($1.97). 1,329,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 423,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.60 ($1.94).

TI Fluid Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85. The firm has a market cap of £788.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

