Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.15.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.98. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

