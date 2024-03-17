Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

TSE TWM opened at C$0.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.98.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$98,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

