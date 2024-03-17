Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$9.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

