Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05, reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. Tilly’s updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.540–0.420 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $207.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.59. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $190,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,474,627 shares in the company, valued at $32,799,015.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 421,630 shares of company stock worth $3,115,936 in the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tilly’s by 51.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tilly’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

