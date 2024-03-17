Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 20.3% in February

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 14th total of 650,400 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.
Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $584.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
