Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $24.16, but opened at $23.50. Toast shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 878,205 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $821,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 358,657 shares of company stock valued at $7,258,076 in the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toast by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 78.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

