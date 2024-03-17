Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,333 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $234.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.02 and a 12 month high of $253.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.