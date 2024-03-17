Traders Buy High Volume of B. Riley Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 61,639 put options on the company. This is an increase of 73% compared to the average volume of 35,680 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -71.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

