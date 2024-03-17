Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Transat A.T. Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$150.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$2.95 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.77.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$764.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

