Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$17.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.53. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$10.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.26.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

