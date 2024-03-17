Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Down 1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66. 1,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

