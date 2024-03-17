Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,321 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 1.8 %

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

