Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
