Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.