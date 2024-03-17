Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.
Tullow Oil Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.