Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 14th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

