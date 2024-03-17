Turbo Energy, S.A.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 20th (NASDAQ:TURB)

Turbo Energy’s (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 20th. Turbo Energy had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Turbo Energy’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Turbo Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TURB opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09. Turbo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Get Turbo Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Turbo Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turbo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turbo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.