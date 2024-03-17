Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

