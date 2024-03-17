Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,941 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Tyson Foods worth $43,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 220,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,574,000. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

