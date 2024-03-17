U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

USEG stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

