Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.20-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.69 billion. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 26.200-27.000 EPS.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $518.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.90. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $546.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

